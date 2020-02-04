Irving Police Investigate Murder

Irving — The Irving Police Department responded to the discovery of a deceased person in the 2900 block of North Belt Line Road on Sunday, February 2nd, at approximately 12:40 p.m.

According to police, an ALDI employee contacted IPD officers after discovering a body in a dumpster behind the store. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old Hispanic female deceased inside the dumpster. The body was later identified the female victim as Jessica Hernandez. Hernandez was reported missing to the Garland Police on Jan. 26, 2020.

At a press conference held on February 4th, Officer Robert Reeves with the Irving PD said the exact cause of death and the motive is still unknown, and they are still determining the location where Hernandez was killed, whether it was in Irving, or if the body was taken to Irving after she was killed.

The investigation is still in its early stages and is progressing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) and reference case number 20-2621. Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.