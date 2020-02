Irving – Detectives arrested 40 year-old Kephren Thomas for the murder of Jessica Hernandez. Kephren is currently at the Irving City Jail. The motive is unknown for now. Hernandez (21) was found deceased in the 2900 block of North Belt Line Road on Sunday, Feb. 2, at approximately 12:40 p.m. She was reported missing to…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register