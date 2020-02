Irving — Comic fans, superhero fans and cosplayers of all ages filled the North Texas Comic Book Show hosted in the Irving Convention Center, Feb. 15-16. The show featured the comic writers and artists that enable characters such as ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Batman’ to come to life on the page with many characters eventually making it…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register