Irving Assistant City Manager Ramiro Lopez passed away on Sunday, February 16th due to complications.

Born in December 2, 1952, Lopez worked for the City of Dallas for 35 years. During his tenure with Dallas he served in various positions in Public Works, Housing, Fire, Code Compliance, Equipment and Building Services. He held leadership positions in Housing, Equipment and Building Services and Code Compliance. He also assisted in the creation of the City’s first Department of Environmental Quality and served as Interim Director.

Lopez became Irving’s Assistant City Manager in 2008. During that time he oversaw Environmental Stewardship, Fleet, HVAC, Inventory Operations, Contract Management, Purchasing, MWBE Program, Customer Service and Billing, Capital Improvement Program, Solid Waste Services, Streets, Traffic & Transportation, and Water Utilities. He also oversaw the management of fuel, energy and water as well as the City’s energy contract and is actively involved in regional water and transportation initiatives. Lopez served as the head of the City’s Green Team and Energy Team, and liaison to DART, NCTCOG, TxDOT, Upper Trinity Water District Board, the Council appointed Green Advisory Board, the Transportation and Natural Resources Council and the SB 1420 Committee.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27th 4-8 p.m., with a Rosary from 6-7 p.m., at the Laurel Land Funeral Home, located at 6300 South R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas. Visitation is open to the public. The Irving City Council meeting scheduled for that Thursday will be rescheduled.