Southwestern Rail Conference Discusses Technological Innovations in Rail Safety

Dallas—Using technology to keep trains and railways safe was one of the major topics of conversation during the 16th Annual Southwester Rail Conference, held at the Beeman Hotel in downtown Dallas on Thursday, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 24. Hosted by Texas Rail Advocates, the conference discussed the merging trends in railway technology, legislation and…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."