Service members and veterans groups honored 21 unaccompanied veterans, former service members whose next of kin and unknown or loved ones cannot attend their memorial service, as they were laid to rest of Thursday, February 6th at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Korean, Vietnam, and Persian Gulf Veterans form the US Army, US Air…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register