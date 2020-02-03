Zucchini & Cheese Bake

Posted By: Ariel Graham February 3, 2020

Ingredients:

  • 4 medium zucchini
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
  • 3/4 cup chopped tomato
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • Dash of pepper

Steps:

  1. Trim the ends off the zucchini. Cook, covered in boiling slated water for 5-8 minutes. Drain the zucchini, cut in halves lengthwise. Scoop out the center of the zucchini and chop them finely.
  2. Saute the chopped onion in butter until fragrant, then add in chopped zucchini & remaining ingredients.
  3. Fill the zucchini halves with the mixture and bake in 11 x 7 baking dish.
  4. Bake zucchini at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes until lightly browned.

Serves 4

Recipe submitted by Patricia Ruyter

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."