Zucchini & Cheese Bake

Ingredients:
- 4 medium zucchini
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
- 3/4 cup chopped tomato
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
- Dash of pepper
Steps:
- Trim the ends off the zucchini. Cook, covered in boiling slated water for 5-8 minutes. Drain the zucchini, cut in halves lengthwise. Scoop out the center of the zucchini and chop them finely.
- Saute the chopped onion in butter until fragrant, then add in chopped zucchini & remaining ingredients.
- Fill the zucchini halves with the mixture and bake in 11 x 7 baking dish.
- Bake zucchini at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes until lightly browned.
Serves 4
Recipe submitted by Patricia Ruyter