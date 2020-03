Dallas County Heath and Human Services has released a summary of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Dallas County since March 10th. As on March 20th, there are now 74 confirmed cases in Dallas County, with the majority of cases being reported in the city of Dallas. Check out the full report below: SOURCE:…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register