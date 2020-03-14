City of Coppell Declares Local State of Disaster for a Public Health Emergency

COPPELL, TX¾ Based on the recommendation of the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department, Coppell Mayor Karen Hunt declared a local state of disaster for a public health emergency for Coppell effective at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020. This state of disaster will continue for seven days, through 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020.

“There are currently no cases of the virus in Coppell. We are taking these measures out of an abundance of caution. Due to the spread of COVID-19 to the region, Dallas County has recommended that local municipalities take precautionary measures to reduce the incidence of contagion,” said Hunt. “Therefore, this decision has been made in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease and safeguard the health of our community.”

It is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to protect the ability of public and private health care providers to handle the influx of new patients. To slow the spread of the virus and to protect the most vulnerable members of the Coppell community, the state of disaster order prohibits community gatherings of 500 persons or more anywhere in the city of Coppell beginning at 11 a.m. on March 13 and continuing through 11 a.m. on March 20.

For all other gatherings, Dallas County and the City of Coppell strongly recommendthat events with more than 250 persons be canceled or rescheduled. Additionally, it is recommended that high-risk individuals [as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] not attend events that are likely to have more than 10 people.

To comply with this order and the recommendations, the City of Coppell is taking the following steps:

The Coppell Senior and Community Center will be closed to the public from Friday, March 13 through Friday, March 20. Please contact the Center at 972-462-5143 regarding rental reservations.

will be closed to the public from Friday, March 13 through Friday, March 20. Please contact the Center at 972-462-5143 regarding rental reservations. The CORE will be closed to the public from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, March 20.

will be closed to the public from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, March 20. Wagon Wheel Tennis Center will be closed to the public from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, March 20. There will be no private lessons during this time.

will be closed to the public from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, March 20. There will be no private lessons during this time. The Biodiversity Education Center will be closed to the public from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, March 20. All planned activities during this time have been canceled.

will be closed to the public from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, March 20. All planned activities during this time have been canceled. The Cozby Library and Community Commons will be closed to the public from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, March 20. All planned activities during this time have been canceled.

will be closed to the public from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, March 20. All planned activities during this time have been canceled. Life Safety Park will be closed to the public from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, March 20. All planned activities during this time have been canceled.

will be closed to the public from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, March 20. All planned activities during this time have been canceled. The Sunset Social scheduled for Friday, March 20 in Old Town has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

scheduled for Friday, March 20 in Old Town has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Rolling Oaks Memorial Center will be holding scheduled services and meeting with families in need of services. The columbarium will remain open during normal operating hours for family visitation.

will be holding scheduled services and meeting with families in need of services. The columbarium will remain open during normal operating hours for family visitation. Legally mandated public meetings – meetings of the Coppell City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission – will continue as scheduled. All other board and commission meetings have been canceled from Friday, March 13 through Friday, March 20.

Coppell Town Center will be open during regular business hours during this time.

“While this is a serious situation, I ask that the community remain calm,” added Hunt. “The declaration of local state of disaster allows the City access to necessary state and federal resources, including financial resources. At this point, the city is still open and operating. Many of our restaurants and businesses are still open and need community support. I encourage you to take simple, precautionary measures that will help keep you and our community safe: wash your hands, avoid touching your face and stay home if you are feeling sick. Our emergency service teams are prepared to respond, and we have plans in place to ensure that the city continues to operate through the pandemic.”

This is a rapidly evolving situation, and updates will be made as new information becomes available. The City of Coppell is working closely with community partners, including Coppell ISD, to keep the community informed. Visit coppelltx.gov for the latest information about closures and community impacts.

For more information about COVID-19, precautionary actions you can take or what to do if you fall ill, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

SOURCE: City of Coppell