City of Irving Closings And Cancellations Due to Coronavirus

Dallas County has declared a disaster for public health. As a result, the City of Irving is taking action regarding specific city-sponsored events and activities with 50 or greater participants, as well as other high-risk activities and areas. In addition, the county emphasizes the importance to maintain a social distance of 6 feet.

Until further notice, the following closures, cancellations and other measures are in effect.

RECREATION CENTERS

o Heritage Senior Center is closed and all associated activities/events are canceled.

o All City of Irving fitness facilities are closed.

o Mustang Park, Cimarron Park and Lively Pointe Youth Center recreation centers are closed.

o Lee Park, Georgia Farrow, Northwest and Senter Park recreation centers will continue to provide Spring Break Camp, but will be closed to the public.

o The Future ME Conference scheduled for March 28 is canceled.

ARTS AND CULTURE

o All city museums are closed through April 5.

o The Irving Arts Center is closed through April 5.

o All museum and Arts Center programs and events are canceled through May 15.

IRVING PUBLIC LIBRARY

o Irving Library programs are canceled.

o All library locations are closed to walk-in service effective 11:59 p.m. March 16.

o Drive-through window services are available at South and Valley Ranch branches. Place holds on books, DVDs and Blu-Rays in the online catalog and pick them up from the convenient drive through at these two locations. If you need assistance with transferring existing holds to this pickup location, call your local branch.

MUNICIPAL COURT

o Court dockets expected to serve more than 10 people have been rescheduled.

o For those who are requesting resets, they will be granted up to 90 days.

OTHER CITY EVENTS

o The March 27 Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling event is canceled.

o Keep Irving Beautiful’s Don’t Mess with Texas/Great American Cleanup on April 4 at Trinity Park is canceled.

o The April 17 Night Hike on Campion Trail is canceled.

o Bike Fest, scheduled for April 18, is canceled.

OTHER EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

o Anyone planning to attend any events such as concerts, conferences, etc. should contact the event organizer for information concerning cancellations or rescheduling.

o Public transportation – TRE rail and DART rail and buses – will run on their regular schedules.

o The Irving Marathon, scheduled for March 28 at the Toyota Music Factory, has been canceled.

AQUATICS

o North Lake Natatorium and Heritage Aquatic Center are closed.

o All events, open swims, lessons and practices are canceled as a result.

PARKS AND TRAILS

o The Lively Park Skate Park is closed.

o All athletic fields for practices, league play and tournaments are closed.

o A number of parks and sections of Campion Trail are currently closed due to flooding. Visit the Parks and Recreation Construction Alerts page for the latest updates on affected areas.

CITY HALL

o City Hall will remain open to the public.

o The public can still attend City Council and Work Session meetings. A maximum of 50 attendees will be allowed into Council Chambers. Additional attendees will be directed to watch remotely at the Jack D. Huffman Community Building. 801 W. Irving Blvd.

o City Council and Work Session meetings, as well as Planning and Zoning meetings, will be broadcast live via ICTN.tv. Visit CityofIrving.org/ICTN for cable channel guides and links to online content, as well as on-demand shows.

ATTENDANCE LIMITS ON PUBLIC AND PRIVATE GATHERINGS, PER DALLAS COUNTY ORDER, MARCH 16, 2020

PLEASE NOTE, THE CITY OF IRVING MAY ADJUST THESE ACTIONS AS THE SITUATION DEVELOPS AND DALLAS COUNTY MAKES FURTHER RECOMMENDATIONS.

Questions or concerns about Coronavirus and/or the disaster declaration should be directed to the Dallas County Health and Human Services at (972) 692-2780.

SOURCE: City of Irving