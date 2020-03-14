Dallas City Parks, Libraries and Cultural Facilities Closures

Dallas – In response to the declaration of a Local State of Disaster and to reduce the spread of COVID-19, starting Saturday, March 14, 2020, public access is closed to all City of Dallas libraries, neighborhood cultural centers and recreation centers through Friday, March 20, 2020. All City programs are suspended until further notice and the City is contacting groups with reservations to cancel and reschedule those bookings.

Athletic fields will be closed for all reservations and organized play. For additional information from Parks & Recreation, please see www.dallasparks.org.

Dallas Public Library staff will be answering phones and responding to customer emails. To find the contact information for your library branch visit www.dallaslibrary.org.

For additional information about neighborhood cultural centers including the Bath House Cultural Center, Latino Cultural Center, Oak Cliff Cultural Center and South Dallas Cultural Center, please visit www.dallasculture.org.

On March 12, 2020, Mayor Eric Johnson issued a Proclamation Declaring a Local State of Disaster in response to evidence of community spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the city of Dallas.

For more information on the City’s efforts, visit www.dallascityhall.com/coronavirus.