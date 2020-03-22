Dallas County Issues Shelter-In-Place Order

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an order requiring all Dallas County residents to shelter in place on Sunday, March 22nd. The order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 23 and continue until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 3. The order states people may leave their residence only for “essential activities,” including…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."