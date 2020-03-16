DCCCD Extends Spring Break One Week, Prepares for Shift to Online Operations

Dallas – In light of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) concerns and for the safety of our students, faculty and staff, the seven colleges of Dallas County Community College District will extend spring break for students by one week, through March 29. The decision came during an emergency virtual board of trustees meeting earlier this morning.

The move will provide critical time for the District to shift to online and remote operations. Classes will resume on March 30 in an online-only format, which will last through at least the end of April. Limited on-campus operations will also resume on March 30 to support students.

“Because every decision we make has a far-reaching impact on our students, we are taking steps to minimize their health risk, while still maximizing our students’ opportunity to complete a college degree/credential,” said DCCCD Chancellor Dr. Joe May.

“This is an unprecedented moment in the history of not only DCCCD, but for Dallas County, our country and beyond,” said Board Chair Diana Flores. “I stand behind our decision to extend spring break amid a change to online learning, keeping the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff at the forefront. We believe this is the best course of action as we continue to offer top-tier instruction, for now, in a virtual format.”

It is important to note, there are NO confirmed cases of COVID-19 within in the DCCCD community. The District is taking these proactive steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. DCCCD is in daily contact with Dallas County Health and Human Services to monitor any local transmission of the disease and urges all within the DCCCD community to follow health and safety procedures to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

As circumstances change, details will be communicated as they become available. The latest updates on DCCCD’s coronavirus preventative measures can be found at: www.dcccd.edu/coronavirus

