Dallas — One of Texas’ largest community college systems will soon be known by a new name. As part of its all-encompassing “One College” plan, the Dallas County Community College District Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Tuesday, March 3, to become “Dallas College” upon final approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register