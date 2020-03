Irving—Community members from around the world shared foods and aspects of their cultures of origin during the annual International Food Festival presented at the Islamic Center of Irving on Saturday, March 7. “We started this event four years ago,” Kashif Ahmed, resident scholar at the Islamic Center of Irving, said. “Our community is mixed with…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register