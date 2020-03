Grand Prairie–The Grand Prairie city council approved an ordinance extending the local state of disaster indefinitely during its emergency meeting Thursday, March 19. “We looked at the state law, we looked at the county orders and we looked at the surrounding cities,” Steve Dye, deputy city manager, said. “We tried to blend that all in…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register