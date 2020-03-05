Grand Prairie to Have Special Election for Crime Tax

Grand Prairie—The city of Grand Prairie will hold a special election in May. If approved, the vote will allow the city to continue a sales tax that helps fund the police department. The crime tax is a one-quarter of a cent sales tax, which currently brings the total sales tax to 8.25 percent. The tax…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register