Irving ISD Closes Schools/Office through April 3, Implements Distance Learning for Students

While Irving ISD schools are closed for Spring Break through Monday, March 23, out of an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of our students and staff, the district will put a preventative social distancing plan in place and keep all schools and district offices closed through Friday, April 3.

Effective Tuesday, March 24, students will begin distance learning and will continue distance learning through Friday, April 3. Teachers will be available via email Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM to help answer parent questions about the work assignments.

In addition, all campus events, field trips, student trips, employee travel and UIL practices and competitions are also canceled until further notice to ensure safety of all students and staff.

We are also committed to providing free lunch for our students. Free “grab and go” style meals for students ages 18 and under will be provided in a “drive-through” style environment” beginning Tuesday, March 24, through Friday, April 3. Meals can be picked up at Houston, Crockett, Bowie and Lamar middle schools as well as Lee and Keyes elementary schools. Students can access the “drive through” from 11 AM to 1PM, Monday through Friday, in the bus drop off lanes at the location most convenient for them.

SOURCE: Irving ISD