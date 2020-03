Grand Prairie – A number of new businesses, restaurants and retail have recently opened their doors in Grand Prairie, with many more on the way. Main Event is now open on Warrior, west of SH 161 in Epic Towne Crossing West. Blaze Pizza with fast-fired custom-built artisan pizzas, Twin Peaks restaurant and Longhorn Steakhouse will…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register