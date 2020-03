As most Americans move their clocks forward one hour, Life Safety Park wants homeowners to “change your clocks and change your batteries” on Sunday, March 8. “Fresh batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors can help provide the extra seconds needed to save a life,” Coppell Fire Chief Kevin Richardson said. According to the…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register