TDA Releases Instructions For Schools Providing Meals To Parents Without Child Present

Austin – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and his Food and Nutrition Division at the Texas Department of Agriculture have released important instructions to schools providing meals for children to parents without children present, as outlined in a recent waiver approved by USDA.

With release of this plan, schools are now authorized to provide meals to parents for their child – even when the child is not present – provided they have one of the following forms of documentation at the point of meal service:

Official Letter/email from school that shows children as enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of school website

Birth certificate for children not in school

Student Id cards

“To all the parents who have been struggling to get these meals for their kids,” said Miller, “I understand your frustration and appreciate your patience. The federal and state governments have done their part as quickly as possible, now it’s up to your local school district to determine when it can be implemented in your area.”

Miller reinforced the message that schools can now get these meals to parents, but also must take steps to ensure accountability with federal funds, and also to protect the integrity of these federal meal programs as well as mitigate adverse effects to the district’s financial ability to serve when the schools reopen.

“The USDA, TDA and your local school districts all want to make sure your child gets a meal,” Commissioner Miller said, “but we’ve got to do it in a way that holds everyone accountable – parents and schools – and makes sure that there’s a sound meal program still in place when all this is over. This plan will get that done.”

Each school district is now authorized to provide the meals, but may have different implementation dates and additional federal requirements for their school area, so parents are urged to check with their local school district. Schools may be reimbursed for eligible meals Monday through Friday.

“I cannot say thank you enough to everyone at USDA and my staff at TDA that have been working long days and nights to retrofit these meal programs to this COVID-19 emergency,” said Miller. “They’ve fit a square peg in a round hole, and with lightning speed. Everyone is committed to serving our parents and students and giving them what they need in this crisis, without compromising the integrity of these programs. Well done.”

To find the nearest meal site near you, please visit TxSchools.org.

For the latest updates on school meals and the federal waivers, visit the Square Meals website.

For more information on the TDA response to COVID-19, please visit the TDA COVID-19 Response website.

SOURCE: Texas Department of Agriculture