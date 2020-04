A 3-alarm fire destroyed an apartment building in Irivng early Satruday, April 4th. Around 2 AM Saturday morning, the Irivng Fire Department responded to a fire located at 4403 Rainer Street. According to the department, the fire went undetected by the building’s smoke alarm and by the time they arrived, the entire attic was enguled…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register