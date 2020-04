While people in Dallas County have been ordered to stay at home in an effort to prevent potential exposure to coronavirus, engaging in outdoor activities is limited but still possible. Walking, running, hiking or biking are considered to be “essential activities” as long as a social distance of six feet is maintained, according to the…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register