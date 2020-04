Coppell – The Coppell Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at 768 W. Main St. in Coppell. The CFM is allowed to open despite Shelter-In-Place mandates, because it is a “viable grocery option.” The CFM will follow additional safety precautions to stay open, which include the following: Vendor stalls…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register