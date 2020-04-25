DART Bus Hijacking Chase Results in Oﬃcers Injured, Suspect Slain

A Sunday morning police chase led to the death of the suspect in the hijacking of a DART bus and injury of two oﬃcers. DART police responded to an 11 a.m. call on April 19, stating a customer had opened ﬁre during transit shortly after boarding a bus at Buckingham Road in Richardson. Outﬁtted with…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register