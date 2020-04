Doyle Hix, 73, of Irving, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Baylor, Scott & White Hospital of Irving. Doyle was born November 9, 1946 in Dallas, Texas to Jesse Earnest Hix and Mary Frances Weaver Hix. A resident of Irving since 1956 and a 1965 graduate of Irving High School, he earned a Business Administration…

