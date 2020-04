In response to millions of Americans wanting to know the status of their stimulus checks, the IRS launched a new online tool called “Get My Payment.” The tool will allow users to check the status of their payment and receive an estimated date of delivery, as well as letting users enter their direct deposit information…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register