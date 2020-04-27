April 28, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Irving Monks Test Positive For COVID-19

Staff 1 day ago 1 min read

Irving — Two monks and one employee from Cistercian Abbey of Our Lady of Dallas…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phase 1 of Reopen Texas: Retail, Restaurants and Malls to Re-Open May 1

1 day ago Ariel Graham
1 min read

Irving PD Makes Arrest in Weekend Shooting Case

1 day ago Staff
1 min read

Shake Shack to Return Small Business Administration Loan

3 days ago Staff