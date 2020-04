Lisa Renee Caspeta 59 of Irving, Texas passed away April 12, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. She was born in Aurora, Illinois to father, Martin Crapps, and mother, Nancy Wicks on February 19, 1961. Lisa had a huge heart and loved to give. She loved penguins and collecting dreamsicles. She worked for Walmart…

