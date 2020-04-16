Living in Strange Times

In general, I try not to be overly sensitive to the actions and reactions of others. You never know if someone has just gotten some bad news, might be ill or is just having a bad day. But recently I’ve noticed as I walk around my neighborhood, I get my feelings hurt a bit if…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register