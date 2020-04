Irving, Grand Prairie—With so many new mandates in place because of the COVID-19 virus, citizens may not be aware of the changes and new policies the local Police Departments are following in Coppell, Grand Prairie and Irving. Irving PD Public Information Officer (PIO) Robert Reeves explained some of the changes, either in policy or in…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register