Shake Shack Inc. announced it will give back the money they received from the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program. The program was designed to ensure businesses would be able to continue paying their workers in spite of the Coronavirus pandemic. Shake Shack received a loan of $10 million, but on Sunday, April 19,…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register