Southwest Airlines may be flying empty planes in light of the demand for air travel dwindling due to the coronavirus crisis. As of Monday, March 31, zero passengers were on board 56 Southwest flights, according to an internal memo sent to employees. The Dallas-based company cut 50 percent of its flights Tuesday, April 7. Within…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register