Coppell’s Budget Affected by Sales Tax, COVID-19

Coppell—In late 2019, the Texas Comptroller proposed a change to the way that sales tax…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Coppell Animal Services Assists With Pet Food Delivery
Water Parks and Food Courts To Reopen
Workers at Irving Poultry Plant Test Positive For COVID-19