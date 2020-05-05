May 6, 2020

Governor Abbott To Allow Hair & Nail Salons To Reopen May 8, Gyms Reopen May 18th

1 day ago

Governor Greg Abbott announced he is allowing more businesses in Texas to reopen during a…

