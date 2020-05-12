Grand Prairie ISD To Hold Graduations Ceremonies At Globe Life Field

Grand Prairie ISD announced on Tuesday, May 12, they will be holding their 2020 graduation…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Irving ISD To Hold Graduation Ceremonies at Globe Life Field
Safe-At-Home Order Causes Rise in Rehab Patients
City of Irving Not Reopening Public Swimming Pools Yet