May 21, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Irving PD Investigating Shooting

Staff 1 day ago 1 min read

Irving – On Tuesday, May 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m, the Irving Police Department responded…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Town of Addison and Cavanaugh Flight Museum To Hold Local Flyover

24 hours ago Ariel Graham
1 min read

Governor Abbott Announces More Businesses To Re-open in May

3 days ago Ariel Graham
1 min read

DART Beginning Construction on New Irving Light Rail Station

6 days ago Staff