Irving PD Investigating Shooting

Irving – On Tuesday, May 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m, the Irving Police Department responded…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Town of Addison and Cavanaugh Flight Museum To Hold Local Flyover
Governor Abbott Announces More Businesses To Re-open in May
DART Beginning Construction on New Irving Light Rail Station