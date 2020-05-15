May 15, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Lockdown Boosts Media Brands While Travel Brands Lose Value

Staff 5 hours ago 1 min read

As the economy is disrupted by COVID-19, large U.S. brands may lose about $400 billion…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Major Airlines Require Passengers to Wear Masks

5 hours ago Staff
1 min read

Elective Surgeries Resume In Texas

4 days ago Staff
1 min read

Price Gouging Causes AG Paxton to Sue Texas Egg Producer

4 days ago Staff