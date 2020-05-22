Metroplex Gyms Reopen With Conditions

Gym rats and others seeking a return to normalcy rejoiced as many Dallas-Fort Worth fitness…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Irving ISD Athletic Hall of Fame Names Inductees
Ramadan Iftar Dinner Celebrated as Virtual Event
Police Department Holds Virtual Memorial Service for Fallen Officers [PHOTOS]