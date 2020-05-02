People Create Masks for Others in Need

Irving — When social distancing began, many people wondered how they would spend their time….
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Retail Stores Get Creative While Reopening Texas
Most Do Not Feel Safe About Their State Reopening
Local Chiefs Not Concerned About COVID-19 Being a Presumptive Illness