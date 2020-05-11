Price Gouging Causes AG Paxton to Sue Texas Egg Producer

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., a major…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Elective Surgeries Resume In Texas
Colleyville Restaurants Packed After Mayor’s Proclamation
Life Safety Park Offering Free Activity Bags for Children