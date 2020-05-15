May 15, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Teacher Keeps Music Playing During Pandemic

Ellie Andrews 7 hours ago 1 min read

Photo provided by Zoe Schommer-Madewell

Irving — An Irving music school is taking learning beyond the classroom by offering virtual…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

DART Beginning Construction on New Irving Light Rail Station

5 hours ago Staff
1 min read

New COVID Funding Discussions in Irving

7 hours ago Luke Schumacher
1 min read

Irving Honors Medical Professionals in Two Celebrations

7 hours ago Stephen Hunt