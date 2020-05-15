TSA Mandates Masks For Employees

The Transportation Security Administration announced on May 7 it will require face coverings for all its employees and is working to implement this new policy.

Passengers are also encouraged to wear facial protection, although TSA says passengers may be asked to lower the mask for identification purposes. In addition to the masks, TSA is working on implementing new systems and precautions to make sure safety remains a priority when going through checkpoints.

“TSA is making this change to protect our employees and travelers as social distancing cannot always be maintained in the screening process,” TSA administrator David Pekoske said.