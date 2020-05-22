May 22, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Workers at Irving Poultry Plant Test Positive For COVID-19

Staff 54 seconds ago 1 min read

Irving—Nearly 40 workers at the Brakebush Bros. Inc. poultry plant in Irving have tested positive…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Comptroller’s Office Reminds Taxpayers About Extended Franchise Tax Deadline

3 mins ago Staff
1 min read

Scammers Are Impersonating Government Entities

5 mins ago Staff
1 min read

Irving’s Fire Station 4 Under Construction

6 mins ago Madison Korta