June 25, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Level Pathways Awards University of Dallas Scholarship

Ariel Graham 32 mins ago 1 min read

Irving – A North Lake College student will continue her education at University of Dallas,…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Irving Police, Fire Fighters Receive COVID-19 Antibody Testing

24 mins ago Staff
1 min read

Community Photos: Gizmo the Good Boy

27 mins ago Staff
1 min read

Dallas County Requires Face Masks be Worn in All Businesses

32 mins ago Staff