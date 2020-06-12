Venue Offers Free Weddings After Pandemic Postponements

Grand Prairie — Thousands of couples were forced to postpone their wedding dates when the…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Summer Fun, Learning Remains Important Factor For Kids
Silver Line Plans Reviewed as DART Suffers Money Shortage
American Athletic Conference Summer Move to Irving Remains on Schedule