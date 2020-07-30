Comeback Kids Win 2020 Elites Invitational at Four Seasons

Irving — The Irving-based Texas Junior Golf Tour (TJGT) recently hosted the 2020 Elites Invitational…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Governor Waives Grade Promotion Requirements for STAAR Testing
Mainstage 222 Shifts to Online Streaming Due to COVID-19
DFW Makes Virtual Pitch to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games