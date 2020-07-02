July 2, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Governor Expands Authority on Outdoor Gatherings

Staff 35 mins ago 1 min read

Austin—As COVID-19 cases rise in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has expanded the ability of mayors and…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

DPS Offices Open for Limited Services

28 mins ago Stacey Doud
1 min read

4th of July Celebrations Go “Virtual”

41 mins ago Ariel Graham
1 min read

Police Begin July 4th DWI Enforcement Initiative

60 mins ago Staff