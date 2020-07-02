Local Girl Scouts Win Highest Award

Coppell—Ritika Nagalamadaka, Simran Khoja and Jaishri Ramesh are some of the newest recipients of the…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Minority-Owned Businesses Disproportionately Struggle During COVID
Cozby Library and Community Commons Hosts Pandemic Stress Seminar
New Drive-ins Proving Popular