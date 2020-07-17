North Texas Dog Infected With COVID-19

The Texas Animal Health Commission recently reported a dog in Tarrant County was the first…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Texas Communities Combat Crime With Grant Funding
COVID-19 Impacts Law Enforcement Line-of-Duty Deaths
Knit Wits Donates Handmade Masks